BEAR CREEK TWP. — State police Sunday said M. Michael Fuentes strangled his wife during a domestic incident at their residence on Bonn Lane.

Fuentes, 37, was arraigned on charges of strangulation and harassment and was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

The criminal complaint filed against Fuentes stated:

State police responded to a report of domestic dispute at residence on Bonn Lane at 8:55 p.m. Sunday. In an interview with one of the troopers, Fuentes said he got into an argument with his wife, Ailene Marie Fuentes, and admitted grabbing her by the head and pushing her down onto the bed where they were seated.

Another trooper interviewed the victim, who provided a similar account. She said her husband pulled her closer to him and told her he “never wanted to hear another word from her mouth again.” He then covered her mouth with one of his hands and used the other hand to put pressure on her throat. She said she tried to push his hands away. She said he did not stop suffocating her until he said, “you had enough.” She then immediately called 911.

The victim provided the trooper with a signed, written statement.