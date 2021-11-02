🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Police Monday said Aron Surplus strangled his father and then assaulted an officer who responded to a Foote Avenue residence for the reported domestic fight.

Duryea Police Officer Randy Schlatter said he used pepper spray to temporarily subdue Surplus inside the house. But outside, Surplus charged at the officer, knocking him into a porch railing and to the ground before he could be restrained, the officer said.

Surplus, 23, faces charges of aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was arraigned and committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Schlatter was dispatched at 1:38 a.m. Monday and arrived at the house on Foote Avenue where he saw the front glass door was broken. The officer announced who he was and entered. Inside he saw a shirtless Ronald Surplus with redness and blood on his body. The father said his son beat him up and choked him. The elder Surplus said he wanted his son arrested.

The officer yelled for the younger Surplus, who came into the kitchen. As Surplus started picking things up on the counter and seeing there were knives in the area, the officer took out his Taser. The officer demanded Surplus to show his hands, but he remained very loud and uncooperative.

Surplus went into the bathroom and was looking around the sink area. The officer did not know what was in the bathroom and, for his safety, pepper sprayed Surplus and took him into custody.

While attempting to take Surplus out of the house, he struggled with the officer, kicking him and trying to lock his legs around him to take the officer to the ground. Surplus threatened to kill the officer, but after the struggle agreed to go outside.

Surplus was on his knees at one point, but stood up and charged at the officer, pushing him into the front porch railing and knocking him to the ground. The officer gained control of Surplus took him down the steps into the front yard. The officer had Surplus’ mother talk to her son and pour water on his face.

Local EMS treated Surplus at the Duryea Police Department. EMS also checked out Schlatter who had a large lump on his elbow. EMS suggested Schlatter either go to an emergency room or urgent care center for treatment. Photos were taken of Schlatter’s injury.

Police said the elder Surplus voluntarily provided a written statement of what happened at the house.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.