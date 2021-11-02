🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a shooting in the area of Staton and Hazle streets Monday night.

Police said several witnesses reported a person was parking a vehicle that was struck by a sport-utility vehicle just after 6 p.m.

The driver of the struck vehicle got out and fired two to three shots at the SUV, police said.

The SUV driver sped away and was chased by the reported gunman.

No injuries were reported.