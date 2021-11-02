🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dusty Guitar Promotions and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that CMA and Grammy award winning country artist Travis Tritt will return to the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m.

Enjoy a special evening featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting performing some of his biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” and “Best of Intentions.”

The Grand Ole Opry member will also share personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center, and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Thursday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m.

More than 25-years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, he continues to sell-out shows, top sales charts and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe.

A Marietta, GA, native, Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s.

Among his 11 studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Love Of A Woman,” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” His 25-year career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the country radio charts.

For more information on Travis Tritt, visit his website — TravisTritt.com — and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Million Dollar Quartet show Cancelled

Due to a scheduling conflict, the Million Dollar Quartet show scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 5, has been cancelled, the Kirby Center announced.

Refunds are available at your point of purchase.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.