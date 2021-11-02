🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police say they charged Natasha P. Perschau, 33, of Kingston, with endangering the welfare of a child involving a 4-year-old’s near drowning in July.

Police said the incident occurred at the Breslau Boat Launch to the Susquehanna River on July 23.

Perschau was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and released on $25,000 unsecured.

In addition to the child endangerment charge, Perschau was also hit with reckless endangerment.

Check back as more details become known.