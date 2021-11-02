🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County workers inspect the outer envelopes of mail ballots to determine if they have the voter signature and date required to advance through processing.

Luzerne County Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams, standing in the black suit, watches as workers process mail ballots inside the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night.

At 5:30 p.m. on Election Day, with the 8 p.m. closing of polls in sight, Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo cautiously said she was pleased with the progress at both polling places and a Wilkes-Barre courtroom where workers are processing mail ballots.

“Things are going very smoothly,” Crocamo said.

She ended up reiterating her positive assessment as returns started arriving after 8 p.m.

All polling places had workers and a judge of election, and there were no major issues, Crocamo said.

Crocamo said there were a few minor issues with passwords needed to activate polling place equipment, but they were quickly resolved.

“The poll workers and judges of elections are handling situations really well,” Crocamo said.

In Luzerne borough, emergency paper ballots were issued for a short period until a password issue was addressed by a rover, Crocamo said.

County sheriff deputies also were sent to the Luzerne polling place to investigate a report of a verbal exchange between candidates outside the polling place, but county Sheriff Brian Szumski said there were no parties involved in the exchange present when deputies arrived.

A new system set up to process mail ballots in a courtroom at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre was working well, Crocamo said, noting consulting company The Elections Group was instrumental in setting up the new procedures.

Positive review

County Councilman Walter Griffith went out of his way to praise the election bureau, Crocamo and volunteer citizen county Election Board as he left the polls from a day of campaigning in the county controller race, noting he had been highly outspoken about election problems in recent years.

“As a candidate, I was very, very pleased with the process and lack of problems,” Griffith said. “It allowed candidates to concentrate on the task of getting elected instead of putting out fires.”

Griffith said he also is hopeful the coordinated effort to avoid Election Day problems will restore voters’ faith in the election process.

“I am critical when things are done wrong, but I want to congratulate everyone involved,” Griffith said. “They stepped up to ensure this election went off without a hitch.”

Election Board

County Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said her phone was “extremely quiet” Election Day.

“It seems to be a well-oiled machine in the mail ballot processing room,” she said.

Throughout Election Day, election board members — always one Democrat and one Republican together — compiled lists of voters who submitted ballots that had defects, such as a missing signature or date on the outer envelope or no inner secrecy envelope.

The lists were then provided to party leaders so they could attempt to contact the voters and inform them of their option to cast a provisional ballot at the polls before 8 p.m. due to the defect that will prevent their mail ballot from being counted.

This is known as “curing.”

Williams said the board ended up compiling a list of 383 voters eligible for curing Tuesday.

Mail ballots

A total 18,245 county voters cast mail ballots in Tuesday’s general election, according to a final report issued by Crocamo.

The county issued 25,112 mail ballots, which equates to a 72.65% return rate.

Voters had until 8 p.m. to physically return their mail ballots to the county election bureau. Those requesting mail ballots also had the option to bring their blank ballot packet to their polling place to be voided so they could cast their vote on the electronic machines.

According to her report, requested ballots were issued to 17,636 county Democrats and 6,062 Republicans, while the rest went to voters with no affiliation or other affiliations.

Democrats ended up returning 13,188, or approximately 75%.

Republicans returned 4,272, for a return rate of 70.5%.

Teams of workers processed the mail ballots throughout the day at Penn Place, which means those results were incorporated in the unofficial vote tallies released Tuesday night.

