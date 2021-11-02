🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County ended up issuing 25,112 mail ballots and had received 17,858 back as of 6 p.m. on Election Day, according to a report issued by Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

That equates to a 71.1% return.

This percentage is expected to rise because voters have until 8 p.m. today to drop off their ballots at the county’s Penn Place Building at 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre.

According to her report, requested ballots were issued to 17,636 county Democrats and 6,062 Republicans, while the rest went to voters with no affiliation or other affiliations.

As of 6 p.m., Democrats had returned 12,904 mail ballots, or nearly 73.2%.

Republicans returned 4,197 by the same time, for a return rate of 69.2%.

Crocamo said the teams of workers are ahead of schedule processing the mail ballots at Penn Place, which means those results likely will be incorporated with the unofficial vote tallies released Tuesday night after the polls close.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes