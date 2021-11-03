🔊 Listen to this

Voters Tuesday decidedly said they wanted Chris Concert to return as their mayor for a second term.

With two of the three precincts fully reported at press time Concert, an Independent, maintained a commanding lead in the three-person race he entered late.

Unofficial results showed Concert with 619 votes followed by Democrat Kathleen Breznay with 162 votes. Republican Russell Jones trailed with 95 votes.

In January Concert announced he would not seek a second term, but last month reentered the race. In 2015 Council appointed then Councilman Concert to fill the seat left vacant with the passing of longtime Mayor Vincent Dennis. Concert ran for a full, four-year term in 2017.

All other incumbents prevailed Tuesday.

In Luzerne, Republican James Keller defeated Democratic challenger Walter Banicky. Keller received 417 votes to 226 for Banicky.

Sugar Notch Mayor William Davis defeated Mario Fiorucci. Davis, a Republican, posted 127 votes to 83 for Democrat Fiorucci.

West Hazleton Mayor John Chura outpolled Maria T. Rodriguez. Chura, a Republican, collected 318 votes to 120 for Democrat Rodriguez.

In the other mayoral contests:

Four other municipalities had contested mayoral races.

In Duryea, Democrat Jeffrey Bauman came out ahead of Republican Mike McGlynn. Bauman received 754 votes to 544 for McGlynn.

In Freeland, Republican Joseph Palko defeated Democrat Mary Lloyd. Palko received 250 votes to Lloyd’s 206.

In Harveys Lake, Republican Michael Rush defeated Democrat Denise Sult. Rush received 482 votes to Sult’s 363.

In Kingston, Republican Robert Thompson Jr. squeezed by Democrat Jeffrey Coslett. Thompson received 1,300 votes to Coslett’s 1,279.

