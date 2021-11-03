🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s annual Autumn Breakfast Meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at the St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall, 241 Williams St., Pittston and catered by Grico’s Restaurant.

This year’s presentation will be given by Jeffrey K. Box, President/Chief Executive Officer of Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance (NEPA) is a private, non-profit research, planning and development organization representing a wide spectrum of interest groups in Northeastern Pennsylvania serving both the private and public sectors in the following seven counties: Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, and Wayne.

NEPA serves as the local development district and economic development district under federal and state programs for the regional coordination and delivery of economic, infrastructure, planning, social and community development programs and other services.

The purpose of the organization is to promote effective partnerships and collaboration that will provide a non-partisan organizational framework to promote the continued social and economic development of the seven county region through the retention and expansion of industrial, commercial, financial, research, educational, technology and other allied business and development activities, as well as to improve the region’s environment, recreational facilities, and quality of life without duplicating the efforts of other established public and private local agencies.

Amanda Cromer is serving as general chairperson of the breakfast.

Cromer is the Manager of Corporate Partnerships Client Services for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Prior to the Penguins, Cromer worked in hospitality for 13 years at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Cromer is a Greater Pittston Chamber Board member, Greater Pittston Chamber Women’s Network member, graduate of Leadership Wilkes-Barre Class of 2019 (now Leadership Northeast), member of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association and Wilkes-Barre Women’s Organization for Networking.

Cromer said she loves going to the movies, spending time with family and friends and won’t turn down a chance to travel. She resides in Dallas with her husband, daughter, two cats and a new puppy.

Invitations have been mailed to all members and friends of the Chamber, and the breakfast is open to the public. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and reservations can be made online at www.pittstonchamber.org/events, contacting the Chamber office at 570-655-1424 or by emailing [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.