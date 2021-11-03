🔊 Listen to this

Voters in six of Luzerne County’s 11 school districts had no real choices for their school board races even before the polls opened Tuesday. And the competition in the remaining five districts — Crestwood, Dallas, Pittston Area, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Area was light. All but Wyoming Area had only one candidate more than there were seats available, Strictly speaking, Dallas had an equal number of candidates and seats, but still saw competition. It’s complicated.

All vote tallies are unofficial.

With six people vying for four seats, Wyoming Area may have been the most competitive race in the county, but that wasn’t the case after the primary, which ended with only four candidates winning positions on both the Democratic and Republican tickets: Michael Supey, Joseph Smiles, David Alberigi and incumbent Nick DeAngelo. But after skipping the primary, Joseph Kopko and Paul Porfirio opted to run in Tuesday’s election as Independents.

The bid worked for both, thanks largely to a weak showing by Smiles, who got only 1,836 votes. Kopko had 2,431 and Porfirio had 2,411. Despite the theoretical advantage of incumbency, DeAngelo fell below the two independents with 2,388.

Pittston Area had five candidates chasing four seats, but three of them had the advantage of appearing on both the Democratic and Republican tickets: Incumbent John Adonizio and newcomers Katherine Healey and Matt Marriggi. Two other incumbents appeared on opposite tickets: Marty Quinn on the Democratic slate and Bruce Knick on the Republican ballot.

Knick and Quinn cross-filed in the primary and split the win, but Quinn came into Tuesday’s election with a hypothetical edge being the Democratic candidate in a heavily Democratic district. Also, he had collected more votes overall in the primary than Knick, combining Democratic and Republican votes for total of 3,589 to Knick’s 3,275.

Past proved prologue, as Quinn got the higher vote and Knick ended up losing his bid for another term. Unofficial results had Quinn at 3,655 votes to Knick’s 3,277.

While the Dallas race had more candidates than open seats — sort of — there’s a catch. There were five seats available for traditional four-year terms and one two-year seat, so technically there were six candidates running for six seats. But in the primary one of them, Kelly Kavanagh-Watkins, ran and won both party nominations for a four-year seat and for the two-year seat. So while Tuesday saw six candidates for five four-year seats, one of those candidates was also running unopposed for the two-year seat.

This meant Kavanaugh-Watkins was all but guaranteed to get on the board, at least with the two-year seat. But she also had good odds for a four-year seat because she was on both tickets, compared to Amanda Faneck, who did not cross-file and ended up only on the Republican ticket Tuesday, and Susan Kathleen Allen, who was only on the Democratic ticket. That made the real race between the last two, with Faneck having the inside track in a district dominated by Republicans.

That edge worked, as Faneck nabbed 2,674 votes to Allen’s 2,127.

Kavanagh-Watkins had the second highest vote count for the four year seat, getting 2,911. Incumbent Sherri Newell topped that with 3,206 But Kavanagh-Watkins actually had the highest tally of all candidates in her unopposed run for the two-year seat, collecting 3,330 votes. If the results are certified, she will have to resign one of the seats, and the board will get a chance to appoint someone to the emptied seat.

The two other districts with competitive races were, like Wyoming Area, only in that position because of Independents who did not run in the primary.

In Crestwood, Marla Campbell opted to buck the odds and run as an independent against four candidates who were on both major party tickets: Incumbents Randy Swank and Barry Boone, and newcomers John Macri and Michael Maguire.

The effort paid off, though just barely if unofficial results hold. Campbell garnered 2,635 votes to 2,622 for Maguire.

In Wilkes-Barre Area, persistent and often harsh School Board critic Sam Troy made another attempt to get on the board running as an independent, something he tried in 2017.

It didn’t work then, and it apparently didn’t work now, though three precincts in Bear Creek were not tallied at pres time and not expected to be added until sometime Wednesday. Troy did put in a respectable showing, getting more than 3,000 votes. But the other four candidates got more than 4,000 each — incumbents Joe Caffrey, Denise Thomas and Ned Evans, and former Board Member James Susek. Susek returns to the board after losing a bid for re-election in the 2019 primary.

Districts with no competition on the ballots were Greater Nanticoke Area, with five candidates running for five seats; Hanover Area with four candidates and four seats; Hazleton Area with four candidates and four seats; Lake-Lehman with four candidates in four seats, Northwest Area with four candidates and four seats, and Wyoming Valley West with four candidates and four seats.

