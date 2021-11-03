By Roger DuPuis [email protected]

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

Good morning, readers.

There’s a lot of election news to catch up on — and there’ll be more developments as Wednesday progresses — but let’s start with a recap of what we knew as of 2:15 a.m. What is abundantly clear is that it was a very good Election Day for the GOP in Luzerne County. Bear in mind that full county numbers were still not available at press time.

Republicans sweep Luzerne County Council races: As Jennifer Learn-Andes explains, all five vacant council seats were filled with GOP candidates, according to unofficial results. She also explains why some votes had still not been counted early Wednesday.

Salavantis, Toohil poised to win judge seats: As Bill O’Boyle and Kevin Carroll report, former Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis easily won her bid to become a judge in the Court of Common Pleas, but the race for the second seat turned out to be a close battle.

According to unofficial results, with 180 of 186 precincts reporting, State Rep. Tarah Toohil appeared to have defeated Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz.

Griffith will be controller again: Republican Walter Griffith will return to the office he once held because he unseated incumbent Democrat Michelle Bednar, according to unofficial general election results.

Swoyersville voters support Concert’s mayoral reelection: Jerry Lynott has a look at some key municipal races around the county.

Light competition in school board races: Mark Guydish looks at education board contests.

Close races for governor unfolding in Virginia, New Jersey: Tight races for governor unfolded in Virginia and New Jersey late Tuesday with the Democratic candidates narrowly trailing their Republican rivals in states that President Joe Biden easily captured a year ago, the AP reports.

GOP’s Brobson wins open seat on Supreme Court: Republican Kevin Brobson was elected Tuesday to serve on Pennsylvania’s highest court, leaving it with a 5-to-2 Democratic majority. He’ll take the seat being vacated by the mandatory retirement of Republican Justice Thomas Saylor.

Check back for updates during the day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR