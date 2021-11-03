🔊 Listen to this

Good morning, readers.

There’s a lot of election news to catch up on — and there’ll be more developments as Wednesday progresses — but let’s start with a recap of what we knew as of 2:15 a.m. What is abundantly clear is that it was a very good Election Day for the GOP in Luzerne County. Bear in mind that full county numbers were still not available at press time.

• Republicans sweep Luzerne County Council races: As Jennifer Learn-Andes explains, all five vacant council seats were filled with GOP candidates, according to unofficial results. She also explains why some votes had still not been counted early Wednesday.

• Salavantis, Toohil poised to win judge seats: As Bill O’Boyle and Kevin Carroll report, former Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis easily won her bid to become a judge in the Court of Common Pleas, but the race for the second seat turned out to be a close battle.

According to unofficial results, with 180 of 186 precincts reporting, State Rep. Tarah Toohil appeared to have defeated Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz.

• Griffith will be controller again: Republican Walter Griffith will return to the office he once held because he unseated incumbent Democrat Michelle Bednar, according to unofficial general election results.

• Swoyersville voters support Concert’s mayoral reelection: Jerry Lynott has a look at some key municipal races around the county.

• Light competition in school board races: Mark Guydish looks at education board contests.

• Close races for governor unfolding in Virginia, New Jersey: Tight races for governor unfolded in Virginia and New Jersey late Tuesday with the Democratic candidates narrowly trailing their Republican rivals in states that President Joe Biden easily captured a year ago, the AP reports.

• GOP’s Brobson wins open seat on Supreme Court: Republican Kevin Brobson was elected Tuesday to serve on Pennsylvania’s highest court, leaving it with a 5-to-2 Democratic majority. He’ll take the seat being vacated by the mandatory retirement of Republican Justice Thomas Saylor.

Check back for updates during the day.