Assault charges dismissed against former student

WILKES-BARRE — Aggravated assault, harassment and simple assault charges were recently dismissed against J’Vontae McCoy, 19, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

Police with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit charged McCoy on allegations he assaulted Gerald Gilsky, dean of students at the Plains Alternative School, while a student at the facility on Feb. 26, 2020.

Charges were dismissed when the LIU’s police officer failed to appear for the proceeding.

Plymouth man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

WILKES-BARRE — Brian Carl Spaide, 42, of West Main Street, Plymouth, accused of pulling a fire alarm at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

Police withdrew charges of false alarm to agency of public safety and a second count of disorderly conduct against Spaide.

Court records say Spaide arrived at the medical facility in an ambulance Sept. 30. When he was told to wait in a waiting room, Spaide pulled a fire alarm and left the facility, court records say.