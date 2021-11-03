🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A New York City man who admitted to a fatal shooting at a kindergarten graduation party recently filed an appeal challenging his lengthy prison sentence.

Tremaine Divine Jamison, 32, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder midway through his Luzerne County jury trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on May 26.

Sklarosky sentenced Jamison on Sept. 23 to 18-to-40 years in state prison.

About three weeks before the sentencing hearing, Sklarosky denied a request by Jamison to withdraw his guilty plea. Jamison claimed he was coerced into the guilty plea agreement and his trial lawyer was unprepared.

Jamison filed a notice of appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Oct. 20. A statement supporting his appeal has not been filed in county court.

Jamison was charged by state police at Wilkes-Barre after Devon Brown was fatally shot on Mark Drive, Marion Terrace Apartments, in Hanover Township on May 31, 2017. The shooting happened during a kindergarten graduation party.

After the shooting, Jamison fled the area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Savannah, Ga., on June 28, 2018, and held on an unrelated warrant in New York City before he was returned to Luzerne County on Feb. 11, 2020.

In a related case, Basim Labeeb Murdaugh, 40, was charged by state police with illegal possession of a firearm for providing Jamison the .40-caliber handgun used in the graduation shooting.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to the charge June 15 and was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to two-to-four years in state prison.