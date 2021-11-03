🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for homicide suspect Kyon McDonald are scheduled to give their closing arguments before a Luzerne County jury before they begin deliberations today.

McDonald, 37, faced a six day trial before Judge David W. Lupas on an open count of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Tierese Owens, 33, outside Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar in Plymouth on Sept. 27, 2018.

Throughout the trial, video surveillance recordings inside and outside the bar were played to the jury.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Susan Luckenbill and McDonald’s attorneys, Theron J. Solomon, Barry H. Dyller and Tara G. Giarratano, had different interpretations of what video footage showed.

McLaughlin and Luckenbill attempted to convince jurors during the trial McDonald intended to kill Owens by firing six more shots than necessary, while Solomon, Dyller and Giarratano demonized Owens as his verbal threats directed at McDonald was the reason he was killed.

McDonald and his attorneys say the shooting was in self-defense as Owens repeatedly yelled he was a Crip and was going to kill McDonald.

Prosecutors argued otherwise, noting McDonald’s first gunshot knocked Owens to the ground, paused for 2.8 seconds before firing six more rounds into Owens. Owens was not armed when he was fatally shot despite McDonald testifying he saw Owens reach into his waistband.

Prosecutors further countered the self-defense claim, telling jurors McDonald fled the scene, discarded the gun and surrendered 36 hours later after a stand-off with law enforcement in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Jurors will be tasked on deliberating a verdict on first-degree homicide, third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, voluntary manslaughter or acquittal. Before deliberations begin, Lupas will charge the jury giving instructions and explaining the definition of criminal homicide, the only charge McDonald faces.

McDonald is presumed innocent until the jury renders a verdict.