🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Kyon McDonald’s lead defense attorney, Theron J. Solomon, took exactly 100 minutes while Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin was 30 minutes shorter in their closing arguments before a Luzerne County jury Wednesday.

Solomon and McLaughlin separately addressed the jury hoping to convince them to render a verdict in their favor.

McDonald, 37, faced a six day trial before Judge David W. Lupas on an open count of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Tierese Owens, 33, outside Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar in Plymouth on Sept. 27, 2018.

Solomon claims the shooting was self defense.

McLaughlin hopes to persuade jurors the shooting was intentional reminding them Owens was shot seven times.

Throughout the trial, both sides used surveillance camera recordings showing Owens and McDonald inside and outside the bar.

Footage was shown again to jurors during closing arguments.

Solomon, who was the first to address the jury, said cameras 20 feet in the air did not record McDonald’s fear he felt in real time when Owens charged at him outside the bar while yelling threats he was going to kill McDonald.

Recalling McDonald’s testimony, Solomon said McDonald believed Owens left the area when the bar’s owner, Robert Nicoletti, shoved and pushed him away after a dispute.

McDonald emerged from the bar armed with a handgun to help his friend, Tazelle “Miracle” Curtis, who was being assaulted by Luis Cruz about being owed $100. Owens was outside with Cruz.

Owens and McDonald were face-to-face when Nicoletti shoved Owens away.

As Owens broke away from Nicoletti, he ran back to the bar threatening to kill McDonald, Solomon said.

“He reasonably believed he was in imminent danger. He shot Mr. Owens because he felt imminent fear,” Solomon said.

McDonald fired the first shot, then additional shots as he believed Owens was reaching into his waistband.

Solomon showed jurors footage of John Sims kneeling over Owens’ body and retrieving a gun or a knife, then running to a dumpster behind he bar. Solomon pointed out state police investigators failed to search the dumpster.

“Is that a .380 (caliber) he (Sims) took off the body, a knife?” Solomon asked pointing to paused footage showing Sims with his right hand into the flap of his Harley Davidson jacket leaving the body.

McLaughlin told jurors all one needs to formulate intent to kill is less than one second.

McDonald had close to three seconds, McLaughlin said using video of the shooting.

McLaughlin reminded jurors of testimony by state police Cpl. Kevin Selverian, a specialist in the use of force, who dissected frame-by-frame of the shooting.

Selverian estimated the time between the first shot and second shot was 2.86 seconds, followed by rapid succession of the last six shots.

McLaughlin further said McDonald had nine seconds when he first spotted Owens running in his direction. During that time, McDonald does not move, retreat or attempt to hide but instead, McLaughlin said, raises the handgun and discharges the first round when Owens is just feet away.

McLaughlin said the self-defense claim implodes due to McDonald’s actions by fleeing the scene, discarding the handgun and changing clothes before he surrenders 36 hours after the shooting.

“Choices have consequences, these were his choices and they had fatal consequences for Mr. Owens,” McLaughlin said.

Lupas gave jurors time for lunch before he began what’s called the charging process explaining the definition of first-degree homicide, third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and the self-defense prong.

McDonald is presumed innocent until the jury renders a verdict.