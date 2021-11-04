🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There was no immediate word on what caused an apartment fire Wednesday night in the high-rise building at the Sherman Hills complex in Wilkes-Barre. ‘It was just a small fire, extinguished by a resident. No injuries,’ Assistant Fire Chief Damian Lendacky said, adding that the blaze was contained to one apartment and tenants were later allowed to return. Lendacky said the incident was turned over to fire inspectors for investigation.