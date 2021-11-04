🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city will soon be able to release some of the $37.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding, Mayor George Brown said Wednesday.

The city has been waiting for release of the final regulations from the U.S. Treasury Department on the use of the funds under the mayor’s nine-point plan.

In a press release, Brown said the Treasury Department recently informed the city it could proceed. Brown said the meeting with the Treasury Department came about after he spoke to President Joe Biden during his Oct. 20 visit to Scranton to promote his Build Back Better plan for the country.

Brown will next ask City Council to pass resolutions authorizing the start of the programs involving:

• $3.5 million provided to the Commission on Economic Opportunity to distribute a $300 stimulus payment to eligible city households.

• $1.1 million provided to the United Way of Wyoming Valley to administer grants to assist eligible human service agencies located in the city.

• $1.07 million to the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce for the New Business Development Fund.

City Council’s combined work session and public meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 at City Hall.