When Evelyn Hagen was first contacted by the Times Leader on Friday, she didn’t believe what she was hearing.

It began to sink in later in the day, when a Times Leader reporter visited Hagen at her West Wyoming home: she was the latest winner in the TL Cares cash giveaway program.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I was walking around in circles after I got the call,” Hagen said. “But it turned out to be great news, I’m so excited.”

Hagen is the 25th winner in the TL Cares program, which started in May and has been giving out $1,000 weekly to residents of the area.

All it took for Hagen to win? Her Times Leader subscription, despite what she may have thought.

“I wasn’t sure if I was even entered or not,” Hagen said, jokingly adding afterwards that she “thought maybe I had to write an essay or something.”

Times Leader subscribers are automatically entered into the TL Cares program, which means that Hagen’s subscription, one that she said she’s held for most of her life, was the ticket to $1,000.

Hagen moved to West Wyoming with her late husband Robert about 12 years ago, after spending most of their lives in the Kingston/Forty Fort area.

The two shared a love for antiques, and both Robert and Evelyn each have display cases with antiques for sale over at Plains Antiques.

Though Hagen is retired now, she said that she’s still got plenty to do.

“I’m even busier now that I’m retired,” she said.

She also makes sure to carve out time to work on the Sunday crossword, which she said she’s gotten pretty good at.

Hagen’s TL Cares win also means good news for a local nonprofit or charity organization; in addition to her own $1,000 win, she also was able to choose an organization for the Times Leader to donate an additional $1,000 to.

She chose the Salvation Army for all of the good work they’ve done in the community, and for how much help they provided her family during the Hurricane Agnes flooding of 1972.

“When the flood came, my parents were really impacted by it,” Hagen said. “The Salvation Army was a huge help to them during that time, and my parents always gave back to them.”