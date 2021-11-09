🔊 Listen to this

A flatbed truck tows away one of the vehicles involved in the two car accident that left three people injured on Wyoming Avenue Monday night.

State Troopers were on the scene with Kingston and Edwardsville police.

EDWARDSVILLE — A two-car accident on Wyoming Avenue left three people injured on Monday night.

According to Chief David Souchick of the Edwardsville Police Department, one elderly female and her passenger were transported to Geisinger. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown as the incident is under investigation. No further information was provided.