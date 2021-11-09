🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Township police charged a man from Scranton on allegations he sexually assaulted and exposed himself to a girl in 2016.

Police Sgt. Michael Smith said the girl came forward with the allegations in July.

Mateo Mejia, 65, of Capouse Avenue, Scranton, surrendered at the police department on an arrest warrant charging him with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and a felony count of corruption of minors.

Mejia was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a danger to the community.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were notified by Moosic police in Lackawanna County on July 26 about an alleged sexual assault that took place inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Casino in 2016.

The girl told police she was with another relative when Mejia drove to the casino. The other relative went into the casino while Mejia drove his car closer to the race track for the girl to watch horses.

When the girl re-entered Mejia’s car, she claimed Mejia inappropriately touched her and exposed himself, the complaint says.

Mejia admitted to police, the complaint says, to exposing himself and touching the girl believing she was curious.