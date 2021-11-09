🔊 Listen to this

Any assurances convicted killer Lamont Cherry received in 2017 when a state appellate court reignited his appeal for relief came an end Monday.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court in a 69 page ruling, most of it involves written opinions by Luzerne County Judge Tina Polachek Gartley, upheld Cherry’s conviction and 20 to 40 year state prison sentence for causing the death of 1-year-old Zalayia McCloe in May 2009.

A Luzerne County jury convicted Cherry of third-degree murder after a second trial held September 2011. Cherry’s first trial in January 2011 resulted in the jury reaching a verdict of not guilty on first-degree homicide, but a mistrial was declared when it was learned a juror conducted independent research outside trial proceedings.

Cherry’s conviction and sentence has been upheld on previous appeals.

The state Superior Court in early 2017 permitted Cherry to continue his appeal under the state’s Post Conviction Relief Act when lawyers failed to amend or file petitions on his behalf.

In his latest appeal, Cherry wrote he is deserving of relief:

Gartley, who presided over Cherry’s trials and first PCRA hearing, failed to recuse herself when she denied his second PCRA petition;

The jury’s verdict convicting him on third-degree murder was based on “flawed science supported by false and flawed expert testimony.”

And, expert prosecution witness, Dr. Samuel Land, should had been compelled to testify in his favor during a PCRA hearing based on new scientific research without payment. Cherry maintained he had a right to continue to cross-examine Land during his PCRA hearing as Land testified during the trial as a witness.

The Superior Court denied each of Cherry’s arguments ruling there is no “merit,” and finding the PCRA court, presided by Gartley, “did not abuse its discretion in denying (Cherry’s) motion to recuse.”

Cherry maintained the toddler suffered fatal head injuries when she fell down stairs and struck her head on dumbbells inside their Carlisle Street, Wilkes-Barre, residence May 29, 2009.

Land, a forensic pathologist who conducted McCloe’s autopsy, testified the toddler had numerous internal head injuries that would not have been caused by striking her head on dumbbells at the base of the stairs. Several other physicians testified during the trial regarding the injuries the toddler sustained, referring the fatal injuries to shaken baby syndrome.

McCloe was transported to Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she died two days after she was first taken by her mother to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.