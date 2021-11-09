Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
BUTLER TWP. — Traffic traveling north and south on Interstate-81 is slow moving as a tractor-trailer went off a bridge crossing St. Johns Road in Butler Township earlier today.
According to a message on Valley Regional Fire & Rescue’s Facebook page, St. Johns Road and Biesels Road will be closed indefinitely.
A tractor-trailer rolled over off the I-81 overpass near mile marker 149 in the southbound lanes.