BUTLER TWP. — Traffic traveling north and south on Interstate-81 is slow moving as a tractor-trailer went off a bridge crossing St. Johns Road in Butler Township earlier today.

According to a message on Valley Regional Fire & Rescue’s Facebook page, St. Johns Road and Biesels Road will be closed indefinitely.

A tractor-trailer rolled over off the I-81 overpass near mile marker 149 in the southbound lanes.