Luzerne County is seeking applicants for the vacant election director position, according to an online posting.

Prior director Bob Morgan left for other employment in September after six months on the job. His predecessor, Shelby Watchilla, left in December 2020 after a year in the position, also for another job.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo held off on seeking Morgan’s replacement until after the Nov. 2 general election but said Tuesday it is now necessary to find a permanent election overseer.

“I’m happy with the way the election process took place in this last election, but there’s lots to do,” Crocamo said. “We have a great deal of work to get the election bureau to the point where it has clear operating procedures and protocols implemented for all phases of the election process, and we have to have a director in place to do that.”

Crocamo said both she and the five-citizen, volunteer county election board have been extensively documenting areas that must be addressed based on their observations before, during and after the recent general election.

The county’s consultant, The Elections Group, also was in constant communication and on site throughout the general election and will be providing feedback on suggested improvements, she said.

Recommendations will include initiating election preparations sooner to allow more time for proofing and review before ballots are finalized, she said.

“The director will have to work very closely with the election board to make sure recommendations are implemented. Proper communication with the election board will be essential,” Crocamo said.

The county manager selects the election director under the county’s home rule structure but must seek feedback from the election board.

Crocamo has advertised the election director position at $64,500 annually, and resumes are due Nov. 22.

The minimum qualifications: a high school diploma with some post-secondary education, four years of proven elections management experience and two years of supervisory experience in an elections bureau environment that includes direct experience with electronic voting machines, according to the posting under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Watchilla and Morgan had both received $64,500 as election director.

Eryn Harvey, who has been working as county deputy election director since March, said Tuesday she will apply for the election director position.

