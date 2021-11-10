🔊 Listen to this

Man pleads guilty to online solicitation of teen girl

WILKES-BARRE — Seth Michael Salsman, 33, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court to soliciting a teenage girl for sex.

Salsman was arrested by Kingston police in July 2020 after he sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl, court records say.

Messages Salsman sent to the “girl” included his desire to perform certain sex acts, according to court records.

Salsman pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vough ordered an evaluation by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Salsman is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 18.

Charges dismissed related to biting brother’s ear

WILKES-BARRE — A man arrested by Forty Fort police on allegations he bit a large chunk of his brother’s ear during a disturbance was cleared of the charges during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

Albert Clifford Wilkes, 31, of Wesley Street, Forty Fort, was accused by police of assaulting his brother, Kevin Wilkes, when he encountered his brother having sexual relations with a girlfriend on Sept. 5, according to court records.

During the assault, Albert Wilkes bit Kevin Wilkes’ ear and used an axe to destroy a Chevrolet pickup truck owned by Kevin Wilkes, court records say.

At the preliminary hearing, the victims opted not to pursue charges against Albert Wilkes.

Albert Wilkes was cleared on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, possessing instruments of crime and harassment.

Charges withdrawn against Pittston man

WILKES-BARRE — State police at Wilkes-Barre withdrew two counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate images and harassment against Tyler Zachary Spangenberg during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court last week.

Spangenberg was charged in September on allegations he posted pictures and videos of two women known to him on adult websites in 2020, according to court records.