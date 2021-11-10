🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will take place downtown on Nov. 20.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Main and South streets. Participants will line up at 2 p.m.

The parade route will be South Main Street, around Public Square, past the F.M. Kirby Center and reviewing stand, ending at the intersection of North Main and Union streets.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Public Square immediately after the parade. The tree was donated by Jennifer Wilson of Hanover Township. The Salvation Army and the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club will provide complimentary hot chocolate.

Motorists are advised of street closings from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the parade and tree lighting ceremony:

• South Main Street from Dana Street to Public Square.

• Sullivan Street at South Main Street.

• Academy Street between South Franklin and South Main streets.

• Hazle Street between South Main Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

• Ross Street between South Franklin Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

• South Street from South Franklin to South Washington streets.

• Northampton Street from South Franklin to South Washington streets.

• Market Street from South Franklin to South Washington streets.

• Public Square between Market and Main streets

• North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street.

Meters will be bagged and No Parking notices will be posted along the parade route after 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Vehicles will be ticketed and towed beginning at 1 p.m. the day of the parade. Participants and spectators are advised to use public parking facilities throughout the city and avoid unauthorized parking in private lots. Vehicles will be towed from private parking lots.

The city thanks the sponsors of this year’s Christmas Parade:

• Santa Sponsors – BHW Construction Consultation Services, Inc., Franchelli Enterprises Inc., Petroleum Service Company, and Stell Enterprises Inc.

• Elf Sponsors – PNC Bank, PennEastern Engineers LLC and Rodano’s.

• Reindeer Sponsors – Alfred Benesch & Company, Louis Cohen Recycling, L.T. Verrastro, Inc., Luzerne Optical Laboratories Ltd., Trans-Med Ambulance and Visit Luzerne County.

Parade fencing is provided by Mountain Productions.