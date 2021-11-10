🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a victim killed in a fatal car accident on Route 11 Monday afternoon.

Rosemary Gawat, 93, of Plymouth was confirmed dead as a result of “multiple traumatic injuries” after an autopsy was performed Tuesday morning, according to a release issued from Luzerne County coroner Frank Hacken.

The crash occured on Monday near the Mark II Plaza in Edwardsville. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, and in addition to Gawat, two other individuals were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley. There’s no word on the condition of the two other people involved in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department with the Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police assisting in the investigation.