WILKES-BARRE — City Council’s vote Tuesday made available $5.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding for residents, businesses and social service agencies under programs introduced months ago by Mayor George Brown.

The vote was the final approval sought by Brown, who received the go-ahead earlier this month from the U.S. Treasury to distribute a portion of the $37.1 million awarded to Wilkes-Barre from the $1.9 trillion financial aid package to help with the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Brown’s 9-Point Plan outside agencies developed the programs and guidelines on how and where to use the funding:

• $1.1 million to the United Way of Wyoming Valley to award grants to social service agencies.

• $3.5 million to the Commission on Economic Opportunity for $300 stimulus payments to eligible households.

• $1 million to the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce for economic development assistance to new businesses.

Councilman John Marconi relayed questions from constituents about program specifics.

“Can you fill us in a little about that please,” Marconi asked Chamber Executive Vice-President/Chief Operating Officer Lindsay Griffin.

Griffin said the Chamber has everything ready to go but was waiting for Council’s vote to release the information.

Businesses in the incubator phase can receive up to $5,000, Griffin said. The second phase is to locate businesses into bricks and mortar locations with up to $15,000 in assistance. The third phase focuses on bringing in established business from outside the city and provides up to $50,000 in aid.

“Doing this over the next few years we’re hopeful that we get a little over 60 businesses for this program,” Griffin said.

In response to a question about the household stimulus payments, Gretchen Hunt of CEO listed the eligibility requirements. Recipients must be city residents from March 13, 2020 through the present time, she said. They also must be low to moderate income households and taxpayers or tax filers in the city, she added.

Hunt said the eligibility requirements will be posted on the website for the city and CEO. “We’re still working out the details and we don’t have a firm timeline on that,” she said.

In conjunction with the American Rescue Plan funds, Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC was hired for accounting of the city’s use of the federal aid. The company will be paid at the following hourly rates: $250 for partner/principal, $185 for manager, $125 for senior accountant and $100 for staff accountant.

For the second consecutive meeting people spoke about what they said were unsafe conditions at Kirby and Nesbitt parks. Gerry Reisinger said he’s found encampments in the natural area along the riverfront and has been hauling out garbage to be picked up.

“Why do we have to do it? It’s a city park,” Reisinger said.

In other business council approved:

• Authorization for the city to prepare and submit a $140,000 Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Keystone Grant for the Osterhout Free Library’s roof, windows and flooring improvement project.

• Authorization for Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Delaney to apply for financial assistance under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act for the city’s response to Tropical Depression Ida.

• The sale of city property at 773 S. Franklin St. and at 116-122 Westminster St. for $65,000 to PA Wholesale Supply Corp.

• The sale of city property at 120 Sambourne St. for $1,500 to Darrell Steed.

• The liquidation of unusable or outdated equipment from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

• The appointments of City Clerk Cathy Payne and Kevin Kundratic to the Wilkes-Barre Finance Authority for terms ending Nov. 9, 2024.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.