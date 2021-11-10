Several Veterans Day ceremonies planned in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Karen Boback, majority chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, joined members of the committee, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and Adjutant General Mark Schindler on Tuesday to stand in support of veterans across the Commonwealth to announce a Veterans Day package of bills running in the House of Representatives this week.

“We stand here today in this beautiful setting of Soldiers’ Grove to honor the brave men and women who have served their country so honorably and heroically as members of our armed forces,” said Boback, R-Harveys Lake. “This Veterans Day session week allows us to support our veterans by advancing these bills through committee and on the House floor. This package of bills will enhance the lives of our veterans community.”

Boback said the bill seeks to improve professional licensure provisions for veterans, service members and their families. She said there are increases to the blind and paralyzed veteran pension programs, with improvements to the National Guard life insurance program provisions. It also includes further protections for military discharge records and the care of veterans graves. In addition, it will create a recognition day for veterans of the Persian Gulf War and the Global War on Terrorism, and look to commemorate Veterans Day 2021 in Pennsylvania.

“It is important to continue to work together in the General Assembly for the betterment of our veterans,” Boback said. “In the coming months, we will continue to work on legislation that will offer benefits to veterans and their families, as well as current service members. I am grateful for the committee members and the sponsors of the legislation, and I look forward to seeing their passage through the General Assembly.”

The Veterans Day package of bills includes House Bills 1055, 1220, 1612 and 1868; House Resolution 153; and Senate Bills 248 and 550.

For more information on the legislation, go to www.legis.state.pa.us.

LCTA offers free rides to all veterans on Nov. 11

On Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day, veterans can ride LCTA buses for free by showing their military ID to the bus driver.

They can also pick up a commemorative LCTA pin at the Intermodal and then head over to King of Kings Gyros and CheeseSteak Factory to pick up their free lunch platter and can of soda.

LCTA staff will also be at the Intermodal between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to hand out the pins and other items.

LCTA will honor service members from all branches of the Armed Forces.

Executive Director Bob Fiume stated, “Thursday presents a great opportunity to honor those in our community who have served our country and protected our freedoms.”

Toomey to present medalsto Korean War veterans in WB

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, in partnership with State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, and Wilkes University, will lead a ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The event will be held at 10:50 a.m. at the Ron & Rhea Simms Center at Wilkes University’s McHale Athletic Center, 169 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

As part of the event, local heroes who fought for our country in the Korean War will be presented with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. Toomey said 18 Korean War veterans are being honored during this ceremony, including nine living veterans.

To receive the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal, an eligible veteran must have served in country during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, or have participated in UN peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955.

Members of the U.S. Navy are also eligible if they had served aboard a naval vessel that was assigned to Korean waters during the 1950 to 1953 time frame. It may also be awarded posthumously.

Per Wilkes University policy, all attendees must wear a mask throughout the entirety of the program.

Plymouth American Legion to hold ceremony Thursday

The Plymouth American Legion Post 463 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Plymouth Legion, 33 Center Ave., Plymouth.

Cartwright to recognize, thank 15 local veterans at Wyoming Manor

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 3:30 p.m. U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, will recognize and thank 15 local veterans at the Wyoming Manor Personal Care Center.

The veterans being honored are:

Seaman Louis Bartoli – U.S. Navy Reserve

SSG Harry Henrich – U.S. Army

Radioman (RM) 3rd Class Fred Dorman – U.S. Navy

Chief Petty Officer Thomas Betsko – U.S. Coast Guard

SGT John Wawairnia – U.S. Army

PFC Fulvio Ranalli – U.S. Army

Military Police Officer Bernard Alexis – U.S. Army

Specialist Fourth Class Michael Latzko – U.S. Army

Cpl Ceoio Migliosi – U.S. Marine Corps

Richard C. Ruggles (deceased) – U.S. Marine Corps – accepting is wife Betty Ruggles

Bruce Collins (deceased) – U.S. Army – accepting is wife Ellen Collins

James Williams (deceased) – U.S. Army – accepting is wife Joyce Williams

Joseph J. Murtha (deceased) – U.S. Army – accepting is wife Lucy Murtha

John Kepics (deceased) – U.S. Marine Corps – accepting is wife Edythe Kepics

Michael Rudick (deceased) – U.S. Army – accepting is wife Marie Chicallo

