🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 164 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The county’s death count is at 955.

The county’s total cases are now at 42,315 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 23,428 cases and 525 deaths; Monroe County has 20,178 cases and 371 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 6,936 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,608,022.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29–Nov. 4, stood at 9.3%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.