David Pedri, President/CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, speaks to the audience gathered at The Woodlands regarding the 2021 Millennium Circle Grant of $25,000.

WILKES-BARRE — The votes have been tabulated and the 2021 Millennium Circle $25,000 grant recipient is Fork Over Love, a charity that states it is “dedicated to changing the narrative on food insecurity in Luzerne County by elevating all who are struggling with a new system of community care.”

Members of The Millennium Circle Fund of The Luzerne Foundation awarded the $25,000 grant to Fork Over Love after listening intently to six presentations of the finalists before casting their votes.

With the 2021 grant award considered, President/CEO C. David Pedri said the Millennium Circle Fund has now awarded $439,000 in grant funding since its inception in 2001.

“We are beyond excited to receive the Millennium Circle 2021 grant from The Luzerne Foundation” commented Tracey Selingo, Founder and Chair of Fork Over Love. “This is not just a win for Fork Over Love, this is a win for the entire community. The money we receive will help us continue our mission to nourish the community by strengthening our small, independent restaurants as we pay them to provide hot, nutritious takeout meals that we can then distribute to our neighbors for free. Fork Over Love is proof positive that together we can create a new system of care, one that satisfies everyone’s hunger for food, connection, belonging, love.”

Pedri said, “Although the COVID pandemic has altered our lives, it cannot change the commitment of our Millennium Circle members. Many thanks to everyone who came to the luncheon. Six incredible presentations captured the most significant needs in Luzerne County. After thoughtful consideration, The Millennium Circle membership voted and awarded Fork Over Love the $25,000 grant. Many thanks to all of the charities for their participation, and congratulations to Fork Over Love on being selected as the 2021 Grant Recipient.”

At Wednesday’s Millennium Circle luncheon, Pedri announced that each finalist organization would receive a grant made possible through the generosity of The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

Pedri said the second place finisher will receive $10,000; third place will get $5,000; and the fourth, fifth and sixth place finishers will receive $3,000 each. The names of these recipients were not announced.

The other five finalists were:

• NEPA Inclusive

• Family Service Association of NEPA

• McGlynn Center

• Keystone Mission

• Victims Resource Center

Representatives from the six organizations will share a four-minute video presentation outlining their charity’s program and current challenges, followed by a two minute question and answer period.

After all of the presentations are complete, the committee voted. Each Millennium Circle membership has one vote.

“Each provide a clear and present need to better our community and are run by people who want to join us in making our area better,” Pedri said of the six finalists. “The Millennium Circle has been the premier Giving Circle for our area for over the past two decades that has provided hundreds of thousands dollars in funds to those in need.”

About Fork Over Love

Fork Over Love (FOL) is a 100% volunteer- and donation-based 501(c)(3).

Fork Over Love solicits the help of the community to strengthen our small, independent restaurant community by paying them to provide hot, nutritious takeout meals that are then distributed to the entire community for free so that our food-insecure neighbors can access healthy meals with absolute dignity and no stigma or shame.

Fork Over Love believes that food is the foundation of a healthy life and that restaurants are the foundation of a healthy, culturally diverse community.

By investing in our restaurants to feed our people, we know that we are creating a socially innovative and responsible solution to nourish our entire community with dignity, grace, and power—physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, culturally, and economically.

Since its inception on January 8, 2021, Fork Over Love has held 41 free community dinners throughout Luzerne County, reinvested over $130,000 in the restaurant community, and served over 13,000 meals by engaging 60 restaurants, 30 host sites, and over 130 volunteers.

About The Millennium Circle Fund

The Millennium Circle Fund of The Luzerne Foundation was created by a special group of donors whose gifts of $2,000 play a pivotal role in helping The Luzerne Foundation identify unmet community needs. The ultimate goal is to have 2,000 members and a fund that would support the community with grants of $200,000 or more each year.

About The Luzerne Foundation

The Luzerne Foundation works to enhance the lives of Luzerne County residents by evaluating and addressing community needs through strategic grant-making, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to causes that matter to them.

Established in 1994, The Luzerne Foundation is a force for philanthropy in our community. To date, over $172 million in grants has been distributed to nonprofit organizations and over 335-plus funds have been created.

With over $50 million in assets, The Foundation is positioned to do good today and tomorrow. “We are…Here for Good.™”

For more information please visit — www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.