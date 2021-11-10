🔊 Listen to this

Tomorrow is Veterans Day, and we’ll have a special section honoring those who have served our country. As a Navy veteran himself, you can read about reporter Ryan Evans’ experiences in the service as part of that tribute.

Also tomorrow, Bill O’Boyle will tell you about the Luzerne Foundation’s annual Millenium Circle awards, which were held today. If you haven’t already seen, Fork Over Love took home the $25,000 grant, but there is much more to the story, as Bill will explain.

And in Lifestyles, we’ll have a look at free performances to be held at the Everhart Museum for its “Light on Culture,” event, including Haitian and African music.