Chief Petty Officer Thomas Betsko, 79, of Wyoming and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright shake hands as other residents look on. Betsko served all over the world during his time in the Coast Guard, including time in Vietnam.

Sgt. John Wawairnia, U.S. Army, shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright after recieving his personalized letter. Wawairnia, 73, of Duryea, said he ‘…agreed to serve as best as I can.’

Staff Sgt. Harry Henrich receives his letter of appreciation. Henrich, 90, served in the Army during the Korean War, and offered a heartfelt reflection to the ones we lost in service.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright offers a letter of appreciation to Edythe Kepics, in honor of her late husband John’s service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright presents Army Military Police Officer Bernard Alexis with a personal letter of appreciation for his service before sharing a lighthearted joke.

WYOMING — Patriotism and appreciation of veterans was on full display at Wyoming Manor Personal Care Center Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright dropped by to hand-deliver personal letters of appreciation to nine local veterans, as well as six posthumous letters, accepted by the surviving wives of the service-members.

Before his remarks, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, as well as the prayer invocation, delivered by Cartwright team member and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jenna Force — a fitting dedication, as Wednesday marked the Marine Corps’ 246th birthday.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, noted that it’s difficult to relate fully to the experiences of our nation’s veterans, however he appreciates the opportunity to, “meet some of the nearly 50,000 veterans we have here in the 8th Congressional District.”

Chief Petty Officer Thomas Betsko, 79, of Wyoming, who served in the Coast Guard from 1959 to 1984 said, “It’s nice to be recognized.” Betsko served all over the world during his active duty years, from Hawaii to New York, Connecticut and even Vietnam.

For Staff Sgt. Harry Henrich, 90, originally of Reading, the recognition and letter of appreciation struck a chord with him for those he lost in Korea. Through tears he said, “It means a lot to me because a lot of ’em didn’t make it back, but I came home without a scratch.”

Another emotional highlight of the event was the posthumous recognition of veterans and the kind words offered to their surviving spouses. Anne Ruggles, Ellen Collins, Joyce Williams, Lucy Murtha, Edythe Kepics and Marie Chicallo all received letters of appreciation, while Cartwright noted, “You sacrificed, too.”

It wasn’t all seriousness and high emotion, however, as Cartwright joked with honoree and former Army Military Police Officer Bernard Alexis.

“You break up some bar fights?” Cartwright asked, to laughter from the entire room.

The most resounding sense of the entire celebration was undoubtedly in the unity and pride of the veterans, regardless of branch or years of service.

As Cartwright noted, “… there are common themes in each of your stories. The same fundamental love of country and the desire to protect and defend our nation’s freedom, security, and stability.”

Sgt. John Wawairnia, 73, of Duryea summed up those exact thoughts. When asked about his experiences in the Army, from 1957 to 1970 — a timeframe in which he served in Vietnam — he said, “Well, I love my country. The country’s been good to me and I agreed to serve as best as I can.”

May we all see the same dedication and pride in the country as Sgt. Wawairnia felt, and continues to feel — the same pride echoed by all at Wyoming Manor and those who have served, will serve or are serving around the world.