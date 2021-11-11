Legal fee payment pending in case over protesters

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority for the most part prevailed in the protest lawsuit filed against it, but will still have to pay the legal fees of the protesters.

The still to be determined amount could be contained in a settlement offer, said Authority Chairman Gary Zingaretti.

During the Authority’s monthly meeting Wednesday Zingaretti told board members legal counsel in the suit doesn’t expect an appeal of the Oct. 26 ruling by a federal judge in Scranton restricting the location of protesters on Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza property. The 30-day deadline tolls on Nov. 25.

“Assuming there’s no appeal they have a right to file a fee petition to get their legal fees covered for what they won,” Zingaretti said.

Animal rights activist Silvie Pomicter and the Last Chance for Animals sued the Authority, owner of the arena, and its then management company SMG in 2016 over the restrictions placed on protesters at former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shows. The judge’s ruling maintained protesters’ right to use amplification and vulgarity, but said they could be placed behind barricades.

Most of the legal expenses have been paid by insurance, Zingaretti said. He added the Authority would be responsible for the plaintiffs’ legal fees only for the limited areas of the suit in which they were successful.

“The benefit of if we get a settlement offer that looks reasonable it eliminates the lawyer fees going forward,” Zingaretti said.

In regular business, the Authority approved “not-to-exceed” spending limits for capital improvement and equipment projects:

• $2,500 to shot blast a section of one of the pedestrian bridges in preparation for resurfacing them.

• $3,500 for a new salt spreader.

• $10,000 to hire a contractor for preventative maintenance and replacement of HVAC units.

Will Beekman, manager of the arena for the management firm of ASM Global, announced the promotion of Kevin Eovitch to Director of Booking and Box Office. Beekman said the promotion was well deserved.

“For 20 years he’s knocked it out of the park. He’s consistently praised by promoters and touring personnel that come here” and by management, Beekman said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.