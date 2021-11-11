🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — One student was transported to a hospital and another student may face criminal charges following a fight that led to a temporary administrative lockdown at Wilkes-Barre Area High School earlier this week.

Brian Lavan, director of police operations for Wilkes-Barre Area, said two females were involved in the fight on Tuesday. The fight was quickly stopped but not before one girl suffered a head injury, he said.

Lavan said the school was placed on administrative lockdown as an ambulance was called to the school to transport her to a hospital. He said the girl was released from the hospital later that day.

Lavan said the school district’s police department is investigating the fight and charges may be filed.

A message left at the office of Dr. Brian Costello, superintendent for Wilkes-Barre Area, was not returned.

The fight happened about three weeks after Costello, during a school board meeting Oct. 18, noted that discipline reports in general and fights in particularly were down substantially in the first month since the new high school opened.

Two parents who spoke with the Times Leader on Wednesday said their children are afraid to go to school, noting that fights and unruly students have become common at the high school since it’s opening in September. One parent said she is concerned about the lack of security at the new high school considering it educates nearly 3,000 students.

The other parent said his child told him there have been at least 10 fights since the school’s opening. A video of one of the fights, between two boys, is posted on social media.