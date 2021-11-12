Event will mix music, brews and snowboarding

The AleJam course, as seen from outside Susquehanna Brewing Company in 2019. Snow is trucked in for the makeshift course, before the snowy season actually begins.

PITTSTON — The Annual AleJam will be taking place Saturday at Susquehanna Brewing Comapny (SBC) on South Main Street.

AleJam, now in its fifth iteration — like many events, it took a hiatus in 2020 — is the result of two local businesses working together to throw a party unlike anything else in the area, involving snowboarding, brews and more.

Kraken Boardsports and aforementioned Susquehanna Brewing Company cooperate to throw a “snowboard music festival,” as Kraken co-founder and co-owner Danny Lykens, 29, of Kingston described it.

Lykens and business partner Mike Grobinski, who founded Kraken together “about seven years ago” were doing a lot of sponsorships for other exteme sports events all over, but realized there was nothing of the sort in Northeastern Pennsylvania. So, as Lykens said, “We decided, no one’s doing this around us, so why don’t we make our own event?”

While the first three AleJam sessions were more personal, with the first event taking place at Lykens’ home and front yard and the second two taking place at Kraken, in 2019, they reached out to SBC for a venue.

“We needed a good spot,” Lykens said. “We reached out to them in early 2019 and we were like, ‘Hey! We want to do this as a music festival, snowboard festival, would you guys be interested?’ And they jumped on it right away.”

The AleJam kicks off at noon, and the snowboaring will go until “the sun goes down,” Lykens says. “Then right around when we start to go in, the bands will start firing off.”

The event is open to all ages and is free to attend — unless you’re snowboarding, for which tickets are $15. Lykens offers caution, however: The course is for “advanced riders only. It is a gnarly setup.”

A final thought from Lykens: “You don’t have to be a snowboarder or even good at snowboarding to come and enjoy yourself. There’s lots to do and it’s a blast to watch.”

And, if you are of age, you can enjoy one of many tasty, local brews offered by SBC.