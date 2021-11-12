🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Korean War veteran Lorenzo Ferraro Thursday stood proud as U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey placed the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal around his neck, shook his hand and thanked the 91-year-old Edwardsville man for his service to his country.

It was an emotional scene, duplicated 18 times as Toomey presented the medals to the veterans and/or their family members in appreciation of their service to what many have called “the forgotten war.”

“That war will never be forgotten by the people of South Korea,” said Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley. “It’s very gratifying for me to be able to present these medals to these very deserving veterans and to remind them of just how much they are appreciated and will never be forgotten.”

Ferraro said he felt honored and humbled to receive the medal from Sen. Toomey.

“It was our job to make sure America’s freedom was preserved,” Ferraro said. “We all fought for freedom and democracy.

Looking at his medal, Ferraro said, “It’s beautiful. I feel wonderful.”

Toomey, in partnership with State Sen. John Yudichak and Wilkes University, participated in the ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day in Wilkes-Barre.

As part of the event, 18 local heroes who fought for our country in the Korean War were presented with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. Of the 18 Korean War veterans honored during the ceremony, nine were presented the medals posthumously.

To receive the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal, an eligible veteran must have served in country during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, or have participated in UN peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955. Members of the U.S. Navy are also eligible if they had served aboard a naval vessel that was assigned to Korean waters during the 1950 to 1953 timeframe.

Frank Haydock of Nanticoke accepted the medal on behalf of his brother, Albert, who was killed in Korea at the age of 18.

“He was only there two weeks,” Haydock said. “I know if he were here today he would be so proud to receive this medal.”

James Turner of Drums, 89, said he was very grateful to have received the medal and he appreciated Sen. Toomey’s efforts.

“We all fought for freedom,” Turner said. “We knew what we had to do.”

Jim Paley, 89 of Forty Fort, said, “I feel very honored today. “We fought together for America — for dignity and I’m proud of my service.”

Sen. Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said in June of 1950, Secretary of State Dean Acheson informed President Truman by telephone, “Mr. President, I have very serious news. The North Koreans have invaded South Korea.”

“Some 75,000 soldiers from the North Korean People’s Army, backed by the Soviet Union, poured across the 38th parallel marking the first military action of the Cold War,” Yudichak said. “Five years earlier, Allied Forces in the Pacific Theatre brought World War II to a victorious end. America was finally at peace. Our soldiers were home. And America was now the unrivalled, beacon of hope to the world in terms of military and economic strength. The American people would soon learn that with great national strength comes great international responsibilities.”

Yudichak said nearly 40,000 of America’s bravest young soldiers gave their lives, and more than 100,000 were wounded on the battlefields of Korea, fighting to resist communist domination of the world and the proliferation of nuclear arms.

“Although the Korean War is often called the Forgotten War, history should see it as the war that prevented nuclear conflict among democratic and communist nations,” Yudichak said. “Think of it, if the brave Korean War veterans with us today did not push communism back beyond the 38th parallel how long would it have been until a communist dictator tested the will of weaker nations through nuclear power.”

Yudichak said Korean War veterans not only secured the freedom of the South Korean people from communist rule, they were the first demonstration of America’s determination to rid the world of the terror of nuclear conflict and the tyranny of communism.

“America and the world owe an eternal debt of gratitude to Korean War veterans who set the course for America’s victory in the Cold War and who kept the world free of nuclear conflict for nearly seventy years since the guns fell silent in Korea in 1953,” Yudichak said.

“Veterans Day is a day we should whisper those words into the ears of our children — freedom is not free.”

Kalley Kovaleski, a Wilkes University pharmacy student, sang the national anthem, King’s College President The Rev. Thomas Looney offered the invocation, and Wilkes President Greg Cant addressed the crowd.

“I am honored to welcome our special guests, the veterans of the Korean War and their families,” he said. “While at this hour on this day — (the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month — Veterans Day) — your service is honored around the world. You will forever have our ongoing thanks and appreciation. So let me be among the many to simply say: Thank You.”

Special remarks

Ryan Evans, Wilkes University student-veteran and a staff writer at the Times Leader, delivered a poignant speech about his service in the U.S. Navy and the bond all veterans share.

“We all have that one thing in common — no matter how many decades may exist between our service — we served,” Evans said. “And it is immensely humbling to me to be able to share that with you all, across generations. Thank you for your service.”

Evans said he never had intentions of serving — he said his enlistment came about out of necessity.

“Roughly 10 years ago, when I graduated from Coughlin High School, I was closer to rehab or prison than I was to boot camp,” Evans said. “My father had passed away the year prior and I was heading down a dark road of depression and drug use. I spent three semesters at Kutztown University partying my face off and rarely going to class. In a last-ditch effort to make something out of the mess I created for myself, I went to see the recruiter. Given the tattoos I had already had at the time, and in keeping with the highest tradition of Naval standards, I was promptly directed to the Navy office.”

Evans went on to say that enlisting not only saved his life, it gave him the tools to create a life worth living.

“I found my self-esteem and self-respect in the military,” Evans said. “I found my drive in the military. I found my discipline. And most importantly. I found the best friends I’ll ever have.”

Evans also took the time to highlight one very somber statistic — on average, 22 veterans a day will take their own lives.

“Until that number is zero, I will use the platform I get to spread awareness,” Evans said. “If you have a friend or family member who served, reach out. Being a ‘hero’ doesn’t mean raising your right hand, reciting an oath and putting on a uniform — it can be as simple as letting someone know you care.”

Evans closed by stating, “Thank you to all those who have served, will serve, or are serving. I celebrate you all, every day.”

