Heather Ruseskas, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, speaks during Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth as Sons of the American Legion Adjutant Bernie Dorshefski listens.

Wyoming Valley West senior Logan Romanowski, who is interested in joining the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, speaks during Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth.

Wyoming Valley West senior Benjamin Bowen, who is interested in joining the U.S. Navy, speaks during Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth. Listening, from center left, are VFW Post 1425 Commander Robert Palchanis, Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin, and American Legion Chaplain Steve Galchefski.

PLYMOUTH — Among them were veterans, the children of veterans and young men who aspire to become veterans.

Shortly before the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 2021, they filed into the hall at American Legion Post 463 and greeted each other warmly, friendly conversations filling the room before the gathering was called to order.

The mayor was there. So, too, were some local first responders, as well as members of social groups, and others who just came to show their respects for those who have served in the United States armed forces.

“For many in our country, today is just another day,” said VFW 1425 Commander Robert Palchanis, the day’s master of ceremonies. “They may be at home or work, or out running errands and other things, oblivious to the occasion.”

Not so with Palchanis — a Vietnam veteran — or his audience.

“For those of us here today, we know the importance of this day,” he continued. “The importance of honoring the sacrifice of the relative few who afford each and every American the opportunity to live free of tyranny and fear.”

Teaching that lesson, he said, should not be limited to one day a year, he said; and while “we cannot ever fully repay the debt of gratitude we owe this special group of individuals,” every American citizen has a role to play in showing gratitude and support for those who served.

“It is so important that we continue to reach out and support our newest generation of veterans — those who have returned from the front lines in Afghanistan — and pick them up when they are down, offer support through their transition to civilian life, and help carry them when they are weary and feeling alone,” Palchanis said.

Mayor Frank Coughlin urged the audience to thank veterans for their service “whenever you have any interaction with a veteran.”

“I would ask everyone to take a moment each day to think about our veterans and also the active members of the armed services who have done so much to protect us all,” Coughlin said.

Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Heather Ruseskas paid special tribute to Vietnam veterans who often were not treated with such compassion when they returned home from service.

“While I would like to believe Vietnam era veterans know how much they are appreciated, I know many were treated poorly upon their return to the United States. There were no victory parades or welcome-home rallies,” Ruseskas said.

“I would like to thank all veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam, for their service,” she added.

Thursday’s gathering spanned generations, from 99-year-old World War II Navy veteran John Dubik listening quietly from the back of the hall, to three Wyoming Valley West students who gave speeches and helped place wreaths at the front of the room: Logan Romanowski, Madison Chacko and Benjamin Bowen.

Romanowski and Bowen, who are WVW seniors, both have aspirations of serving in the armed forces: Romanowski is aiming for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, while Bowen wants to join the Navy.

Romanowski, of Plymouth, said he hopes to know if he will be accepted sometime next year. His interest in military service goes back several years.

“Veterans Day of two years ago, I delivered a speech over at the Kingston VFW. After that, Rear Admiral Linda Wackerman gifted me her challenge token. After that I researched military careers and I knew I wanted to serve. I looked at West Point and knew it was the place for me. Over the past few years I’ve been readying myself, doing everything I can to prepare myself,” Romanowski said.

Bowen, of Forty Fort, the senior class president, has his eyes on the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

“As long as I could remember I’ve wanted to serve my country,” Bowen said. “I really feel indebted to the veterans who have selflessly sacrificed for our nation and I want to serve as well. I truly love America.”