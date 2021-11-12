🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health confirmed on Friday showed Luzerne County with 139 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 959.

The county’s total cases are now at 42,603 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 23,604 cases and 526 deaths; Monroe County has 20,317 cases and 373 deaths.

The Department of Health on Friday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,555 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,618,370.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29–Nov. 4, stood at 9.3%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.