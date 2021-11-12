🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man may have been lucky when prosecutors modified a felony rape charge to a misdemeanor indecent assault count when he entered a guilty plea to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

He wasn’t as fortunate Friday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced William S. Andrasi, 57, to 21 months to eight years in state prison.

Vough mentioned the plea agreement, reached June 22, when the rape charge was modified to a lower offense during Andrasi’s sentencing hearing.

Hazleton police arrested Andrasi in April 2020 on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl inside his residence on Carson Street in November 2019. The girl is known to Andrasi’s daughter.

Court records say Andrasi arrived home and told the girl he wanted to show her something upstairs, leading her by taking her hand.

Once inside a bedroom, police in court records say Andrasi handcuffed the girl with her arms behind her back, and placed a ball attached to a rope in her mouth before assaulting her.

Andrasi was initially charged with felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

Most of the felony charges were withdrawn when prosecutors modified the rape count to indecent assault, in which, Andrasi pleaded guilty to the modified count including corruption of minors.

During the sentencing hearing, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh read the girl’s emotional impact statement on how the assault has impacted her life.

In her statement, read by Marsh, the girl blamed herself, pretended nothing happened, suffering nightmares and has lost sleep and became depressed.

“I blame myself everyday I think about it; I didn’t feel safe in my own body. I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through,” the girl wrote.

“What were you thinking; what were you doing?” Vough asked Andrasi.

“It was all consensual,” Andrasi replied failing to apologize or express remorse for the girl.

Andrasi admitted to having a sexual encounter with the girl, “one afternoon,” when his wife was away from the house.

“I should have known better,” Andrasi said before he was handcuffed.

Andrasi will be mandated to register his address for 25 years under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.