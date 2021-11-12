James Jemal Jordan was sentenced for theft of cellular phones

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough’s courtroom was cleared for a short time when a sheriff deputy stunned a man with a Taser on Friday.

James Jemal Jordan, 45, of Philadelphia, refused to surrender his hands to be handcuffed when he was Tased, according to several witnesses who were inside the courtroom.

Vough sentenced Jordan to one-to-two years in jail on a retail theft charge related to stealing nearly $30,000 worth of cellular telephones from the Walmart Supercenter on Airport Road in Hazle Township on Dec. 4, 2018.

Those inside the courtroom said Jordan begged to be sentenced to house arrest.

Vough refused resulting in Jordan being sent to jail.

While standing before the bench, Jordan refused repeated commands from a sheriff deputy to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

Jordan tensed his arms and was Tased, resulting in him falling to the floor.

Sheriff deputies cleared the courtroom of spectators while Wilkes-Barre emergency medical technicians arrived to evaluate Jordan, who was taken to an area hospital.

The courtroom was cleared for about 15 minutes.

Jordan was charged by state police at Hazleton who investigated a smash and grab theft of 30 Apple iPhones from a glass display case inside Walmart.

Surveillance cameras at the store recorded Jordan and an accomplice, who is known to investigators, walking up to the display case with a suitcase they picked from a shelf. One of the men acted as a lookout while the other went behind the counter and smashed the display case throwing cellular phones in the suitcase, court records say.

Jordan and his accomplice exited the store through the lawn and garden department and fled in a vehicle driven by a unknown third accomplice, according to court records.

Jordan is the only suspect charged in the Hazle Township Walmart heist.

Court records say Jordan allegedly was involved in similar thefts of cellular phones from Walmarts in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, and Tarentum, a borough northeast of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County.