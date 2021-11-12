🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Warrior Run man is facing numerous charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two young girls over several years, starting before they were teens.

Carlos Hazard, 36, was arraigned Friday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph A. Halesey.

According to a police affidavit filed in the case:

The first girl told investigators that Hazard’s advances began with him exposing himself to her, watching her take a shower with another child and touching her buttocks. Hazard eventually pressured her into performing sex acts on him, the girl said, and that continued for about seven years, sometimes in the presence of the other youth. Hazard also performed lewd acts on her the girl said.

A Luzerne County Children and Youth caseworker who interviewed the girl earlier this week said the teen told her “she didn’t disclose anything (about the abuse) earlier because she was afraid,” and had only begun telling people close to her within the past few weeks, which led to a caseworker getting involved.

The second girl said Hazard abused her for about six years, until last December. In that case, she told investigators Hazard began by downloading a pornographic video to her phone. She found the video, and when Hazard observed her watching it, “he told her to do what they were doing in the video to him” or he would tell a family member about the video on her phone.

Hazard forced the girl to perform sex acts on him on a regular basis, sometimes daily, for years. In some instances, he would stream porn on the TV and make the two girls perform sex acts on him, the second girl said. She also said Hazard had told her she needed to perform sex acts on him in exchange gifts for her.

“That’s just how it went,” the girl told interviewers at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center this week, but “she said that as she got older she said that she didn’t want to do that anymore.”

As with the other youth, the second girl only recently disclosed the incidents to those close to her.

Charges levied against Hazard include: Two counts rape of child, two counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, two counts statutory sexual assault, two counts aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 16 years old and two of the same with a person less than 13 years old, two counts indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, two counts indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, two counts of indecent exposure, one count promoting prostitution of a minor and two counts of corruption of minors.

Halesey denied bail, saying Hazard is a “danger to society.”

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1.