WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 419 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 959.

The county’s total cases are now at 43,122 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 23,950 cases and 526 deaths; Monroe County has 20,537 cases and 373 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 21,226 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,640,096.

The Department of Health provided an explanation for the significant increase in confirmed cases:

“We will not be able to verify until Monday, but if there is not a glitch in the report, the bulk of a one-day increase is likely due to the reconciliation of previous case data to comply with the new national case definition when the Philadelphia County cumulative case numbers were revised.

“The 66-county revision was not expected until Monday, but it’s possible that is is reflected in Saturday’s data.”

On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported that the statewide cumulative case count now includes 1,667 reinfection cases, including older cases, from Philadelphia County that are now included because the national case definition was revised in 2021 and being implemented in Pennsylvania this month. Under the new national definition, an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once. Before the national definition update, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia were reporting positive individuals only once. Reinfection cases for the remaining 66-counties will be revised on Monday, Nov. 15.”

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29–Nov. 4, stood at 9.3%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Nov. 10:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 14,489,001 total vaccine doses, including 1,071,529 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots), as of Friday, Nov. 12.

• 6,520,924 people are fully vaccinated; with 121,699 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 47,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.