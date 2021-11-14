🔊 Listen to this

15-year-old Tristen Robles traveled from New York to show off his snowboarding tricks during AleJam at Susquehanna Brewing Company on Saturday.

Damien Long of East Stroudsburg holds onto the Kraken Stealth winch as he makes his way down the snow and onto a ramp during the fifth annual AleJam.

PITTSTON — Despite a cold and rain-filled Saturday, dozens gathered at Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston to partake in some preseason snowboarding and other local delights during Kraken Boardsports’ fifth annual AleJam event.

Onlookers sought shelter from the rain under some covered tents as they watched snowboarders from as far as New York zip down a snow trail in the SBC parking lot before landing tricks on ramps and rails.

Kraken co-founder Danny Lykens explained that the idea for a snowboarding event came after traveling to participate in events held by other communities. The first local events were initially held at this house and the Kraken store, before joining forces with Susquehanna Brewing Company in 2019 and creating the official AleJam.

“The actual snowboard event is called RailJam, so its a fun little play on words,” Lykens said. “We realized we were driving all these places and supporting all these other communities, and it was cool. But we didn’t have anything around here. We could do something really cool and be a part of our own community and do something that really promotes all the other cool businesses around here and all have a really good time.”

Although the event is geared for more advanced snowboarders – who hold onto a powered winch which pulls them through the snow and onto the ramps – all can enjoy the event. Those who didn’t want to embrace the colder weather outdoors were able to go inside and enjoy a tap and tasting room which offered football games on television, a specially-made Chocolate Mocha Pale Lager and even chocolate and food from the Taco Bout Us food truck.

Waiting on hungry customers, Assistant Taproom Manager Ed Shucosky said the collaboration between Kraken and SBC is a nice way to bring the community together and get them into town and out of the house.

Following his ride down the snow, which resulted in an upside-down flip on his snowboard, 15-year-old Tristen Robles said he was excited to come to the event from Warwick, New York and hit the snow for the first time this season.

“It’s super fun. The people are super nice and its a really fun vibe,” Robles said.”

Eleven-year old East Stroudsburg resident Damien Long agreed. Long has been snowboarding for three years, and was happy to get some tricks in while he eagerly awaiting when the slopes will officially open for the season.

“It’s awesome. It’s fun and I get to snowboard.”