WILKES-BARRE — Thanksgiving is fast approaching and before you make plans to go shopping on Black Friday, or party like it’s 1999 on the day before the holiday, give some thought — a lot of thought — to giving thanks.

Yes, please do enjoy the turkey and all the trimmings, the mashed potatoes, the stuffing, the gravy, the cranberry sauce, the cole slaw, the sweet potatoes, the green bean salad, the relish tray and, of course, the pumpkin pie.

Not to mention the football games.

Thanksgiving is a time for family and fiends to gather around the table and stuff their faces. At least that’s what we all did back in the day.

As I fire up the Way Back Machine, I prepare to revisit those days when food was aplenty, the football was fierce and the naps were lengthy.

Our house would be packed with family and friends. My dad would carve the turkey and the ham — dad was Welsh/Irish and ham was the preferred meat in our house. I recall my mom working around the clock, making every single item on the table and baking those pies. And it was all done on a coal fired stove

She would also arrange the most spectacular relish tray that would be passed around the table until every offering was taken.

It was an awesome feast. And the conversation was always intriguing, especially when football was discussed. And it was all done in fun — never any cross words or arguments — just good old fashioned ribbing and teasing.

Before any food was consumed, we all held hands and prayed — we gave thanks for all that had been bestowed on us.

This was a scene repeated in just about every home back then — and it was repeated at Christmas and New Years and Easter. These gatherings were anticipated and they were cherished.

Many times, the celebrations were enhanced by visitors from afar — from places like New Jersey, New York and Niles, Ohio. Family and friends would travel to join in the celebration and to eat their fair share of that delicious homemade cooking.

And as I return in the Way Back Machine to 2021, I see that AAA Mid-Atlantic is anticipating a sharp increase in travel for Thanksgiving — a trend that should continue through Christmas.

It’s a good thing. Families can again be together to gather around the table and celebrate and give thanks and enjoy one another after the previous cancellations caused by the pandemic.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that airports and roads may seem jam-packed this year as AAA predicts 53.4 million people to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday — up 13% from 2020.

This will bring travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year.

As restrictions continue to lift and consumer confidence builds, AAA urges travelers to be proactive when making their travel plans this holiday season.

“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Jana Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”

With 6.4 million more people traveling this Thanksgiving coupled with the recent opening of the U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers—people should prepare for roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded.

“International travel re-opening will allow people to reconnect with friends and family and explore new places, while also giving a much-needed boost to the economy,” continued Tidwell. “But it also means airports will be busier than we’ve seen, so travelers must plan for longer lines and extra time for TSA checks.”

And isn’t that what Thanksgiving, Christmas and most holidays are supposed to be about? We all are tired of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. But we have endured because most of us feel mitigation efforts will push back the spread of the virus and return us to that dreamland we all want — normalcy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released its recommendations for holiday gatherings and related travel, saying that the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.

However, everyone’s situation is unique and therefore, AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for Thanksgiving to consult CDC guidance before finalizing holiday plans.

So enjoy Thanksgiving. Give thanks that your are together with family and friends.

And please pass the relish tray.

