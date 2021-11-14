🔊 Listen to this

How closely were you paying attention to the stories you have read in the Times Leader over the past seven days?

We thought it would be fun to start recapping each week’s top stories through a weekly news quiz that you can enjoy over your morning paper and coffee each Sunday. There is no prize to win other than, perhaps, bragging rights in your own household; we take no responsibility for arguments this may cause.

We’ll publish the answers in Monday’s e-edition. Here goes.

1. According to an AP story, “Americans give bosses same message in record numbers.” What is that message?

A. “I want a raise.”

B. “I quit.”

C. “We’re so glad you’re asking us to do more with less.”

D. “Our CEOs aren’t paid enough.”

2. Gradually, information is coming out about the programs to distribute $5.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding in Wilkes-Barre. Who is participating in this?

A. The United Way of Wyoming Valley.

B. Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

C. Commission on Economic Opportunity.

D. All of the above.

3. Luzerne County Information Technology Director Mauro DiMauro hit county council Tuesday with a request for $3.1 million from the county’s $113 million American Rescue Plan earmark. How did he describe the magnitude of the need?

A. “Luzerne County is on the brink of disaster!!!”

B. “This would be really helpful.”

C. “What we have here is a failure to communicate.”

D. “Please, sir, may we have some more money?”

4. How did Councilman Walter Griffith respond?

A. “It’ll be a cold day in Hell before I approve that.”

B. “This seems like a reasonable request I can support.

C. ”Do what ya like, kid.”

D. “I don’t like that gun-to-the-head mentality.”

5. A Philadelphia man was stunned by a Taser in a Luzerne County courtroom. What was he in court for?

A. A retail theft charge.

B. Arson charges.

C. Homicide charges.

D. Assault charges.

6. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared pugilistic and paranoid at times in an 11-hour deposition, made public Wednesday, denying the sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office. Which of these was among his responses?

A. “Well, girlfriend means different things to different people.”

B. “That depends on what the definition of ‘is’ is.”

C. “I did not have relations with that woman.”

D. “Yes, she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me.”

7. Cuomo denied the claim that he once sang a 1950s song to an executive assistant. What was it?

A. “Strangers in the Night.”

B. “Come On A My House.”

C. “Do You Love Me?”

D. None of the above.

8. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship over Britney Spears. How long had it lasted?

A. 14 days.

B. 14 months.

C. 14 weeks.

D. 14 years.

9. Which group won the Millenium Circle’s $25,000 grant last week?

A. Fork Over Love.

B. Moons Over My Hammy.

C. Keystone Mission.

D. NEPA Inclusive.

10. Who met with leaders of the Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services last week?

A. Gov. Tom Wolf.

B. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

C. Lt. Gov. Dan Fetterman.

D. President Joe Biden.