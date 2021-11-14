🔊 Listen to this

Rob Hivner, 53, of Factoryville ties his running shoes before the start of the Blue Star Mothers of NEPA 5K Hero Run. Rob is an Army veteran who served in Iraq.

TUNKHANNOCK – A 5K race held on Saturday in Tunkhannock, provided a chance for military families to gather to raise money for military veterans and those currently serving their country.

The event, in its fifth year, is sponsored by the Blue Star Mothers of NEPA, a nonprofit organization comprised of parents of active members of the military.

Lori Bishop, president of the organization, said the local chapter of Blue Star Moms was organized about five years ago, to provide support to families and raise money to send care packages to those in active military.

Her son, Alex Bishop, 26, is in the Marines.

At times, she said, it’s very hard to have a son in the military.

“It’s a unique experience,” she said. “Its not like sending a child to college.”

The organization also supports struggling Veterans, having recently provided a heater to an older Veteran who could not afford one.

She said about 150 participants had signed up for the annual race, which included both runners and walkers.

Bishop said the chapter started because a lot of graduates from Tunkhannock High School went into the military. Mothers and fathers of the service members had always informally supported each other, but the official chapter provided opportunity for members to meet together once a month in a more structured setting. The meetings are usually held in the Tunkhannock Area, but sometimes move from place to place to provide opportunity for families all over Northeast Pennsylvania to participate.

The organization welcomes parents from Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Bradford and Wyoming counties.

Rainy run

Nicole Sandi, a career member of the Army National Guard, participated in the race as a walker. Sandi, from a military family, said previous generations didn’t have organized support. Sandi was deployed to Iraq in 2005 and 2009.

When her mother Christine Decker had been deployed during her military career, there weren’t any such organizations to provide support.

Sandi, who is getting ready to retire after 20 years, said she didn’t mind a few raindrops as she made her way through the 3.2 mile course.

“It’s better than if it was really hot,” she said. Sandi pointed out that in addition to the 5K race/walk, those attending could also enjoy music, a basket raffle and even a hot cup of coffee.

“It’s a nice way to spend a few hours,” she said.

Running for a good cause

When Grace Bennett, 13, from Clarks Summit, found out that Veterans Day events at the Abington Area Middle School had been cancelled because of COVID, she and her mother Denise Bennett, wanted to find a way to commemorate the holiday.

Grace Bennett, a JV cross country runner for the district, found the event online and thought it would be a great way to compete for a good cause to close out Veterans Day week.

Richard Parry of Plains, a retired Army veteran and a dedicated runner, was enjoying the chance to get outside and enjoy the winding course that the 5K provided.

Parry said he knew one of the organizers would encouraged him to participate.

He called both the race and the mission of the Blue Star Moms “amazing.”

One of the runners participating called the course “very cool,” because it provided both flat areas and hills through an area filled with trees which still reflected autumn colors.

Parents interested in joining the organization can access the organization’s Facebook page, [email protected] by phone at 570- 430-9997.