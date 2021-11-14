🔊 Listen to this

The Valley Chiefs B Team recently won the SuperBowl against Kingston in a hard fought game 28-24 in the Wyoming Junior Football Conference. The Valley Chiefs were 9-1 overall for the season.

Team members are Christian Ackerman, Josh Ackerman, Jackson Boyle, Michael Burke, Giano Corrado, Sebastian Dotter, Michael Eckrote, Michael Fraser, Aaron Freyne, Anthony Graziano, Zach Hannen, Nolan Heller, Cade Hutchison, Landyn Klinger, Christopher Knelly, Brayden Matteo, Miles McShea, Logan Orfield, Derek Radzwich, Jude Salko, Landen Schattie, Gavin Serock, Jay Shawyn Smith, Caleb Sniscak, Preston Teter, Justin Welch, and Hunter Ziller. Coached by Neal Graziano along with assistant coaches Bob Ackerman, Greg Sniscak, Jack Matteo, and Brendan Boyle.