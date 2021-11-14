🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE — To thank local veterans for their service to our country, Geisinger servedmore than 2,300 meals during drive-through Veterans Appreciation dinners at nine locationsacross its service area on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The dinners for U.S. military veterans andguests were provided at no cost to participants.

Meals were provided in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Danville, Bloomsburg, Shamokin, JerseyShore, State College and Lewistown. While the event is traditionally a sit-down meal, it wasserved in a drive-through format for the second year in a row due to safety precautions in theongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important to honor and recognize our military veterans and we were happy to do so thisyear in a way that kept everyone safe,” said U.S. Army veteran Chris Grill, program manager ofMilitary and Veterans Affairs at Geisinger. “This event gave us an opportunity to thank our localveterans for all they have done to protect the freedoms we enjoy.”