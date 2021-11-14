🔊 Listen to this

JENKINS TWP. — Contacted late Friday afternoon, Nancy Bauer, the 26th and final $1,000 winner in the TL Cares cash giveaway program, said that the call could not have come at a better time.

“You just saved Christmas for me,” Bauer joked. “This is so wonderful, I’m so giddy.”

With her win, Bauer became the latest and last weekly winner in the TL Cares program, which has been giving out a weekly prize of $1,000 to one lucky reader every week dating back to May.

On Nov. 26, one more winner will be crowned — but this time, the lucky winner will win not just $1,000, but the $25,000 grand prize.

Bauer said that a grand prize win would be a “game-changer,” but she’s plenty happy with the $1,000 prize.

“I was almost numb when I got the call,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Originally from Yonkers, N.Y., Bauer moved to the valley about 40 years ago and spent time living in Kingston and Nuangola before moving to her current residence in the Inkerman section of Jenkins Township.

“I’ve been a subscriber to the paper for a long, long time, since the 1970s,” Bauer said.

She said that she skims through the paper for the headlines at first, before doubling back to check out the stories.

Bauer’s subscription to the Times Leader was her ticket to the $1,000 prize; Times Leader subscribers are automatically entered into the TL Cares program.

Currently retired, Bauer said that she worked as a hospice nurse for many years before retirement, and even now she keeps busy volunteering at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

“I’ve been volunteering for six years … I’m assigned to a teacher, I help the kids adjust to the environment,” she said. “It’s very rewarding.”

Bauer was also given the opportunity to choose a local charity or nonprofit organization to receive an additional $1,000 donation courtesy of the Times Leader.

She chose Candy’s Place, a cancer and wellness resource center in Forty Fort.

“As a 22-year cancer survivor, I thought it was appropriate,” Bauer said.

As for Bauer’s own prize, she had a few ideas for what she could use the money for.

“I’ll be able to get presents for my grandson,” Bauer said. “And my daughter’s getting married next September.”