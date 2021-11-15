🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Local restaurateur Rob Friedman, of Friedman Hospitality Group, has purchased his eighth restaurant — Giuseppe’s in Nanticoke and will rename the eatery Grico’s South.

Friedman said the restaurant is currently closed and he plans to have it reopened by Dec. 1.

“We are pleased to purchase this restaurant and serve the greater Nanticoke area,”Friedman said. “We will reopen under the name Grico’s South. Grico’s in Exeter has been around for more than 80 years and we plan to offer many of the items featured at Grico’s and also many of the favorites that have been offered at Giuseppe’s.”

Friedman said he has promoted Jared Kopetchne to the position of executive chef at Giuseppe’s. Kopetchne had been a sous chef at the Beaumont Inn in Dallas. He said Sheila Humphrey will be the general manager of the restaurant.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer opportunities for our sous chefs to become executive chefs,” Friedman said.

Friedman said Giuseppe’s will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

He said he purchased the restaurant from Steve and Adeline Smith, who Friedman said have decided to relocate.

“The Smiths approached me to tell me they were relocating and offered this opportunity,” Friedman said. “We are excited that the staff of Giuseppe’s — servers, back-servers and bartenders — have told us they are excited to work at Grico’s South.”

Friedman, who said he has purchased eight restaurants because he “loves to eat,” said Giuseppe’s will be a place that offers casual and fine dining opportunities.

“That fits in well with the theme of our 0ther restaurants,” he said.

Friedman also owns the Beaumont Inn, Dallas; Bank & Vine, Wilkes-Barre; Kevin’s, Kingston; Fire & Ice, Trucksville; Rikasa, Pittston; Grico’s Exeter; and Cork, Wilkes-Barre.

